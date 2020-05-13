A hit Simon and Garfunkel song performed by Welsh NHS staff has won approval from its star writer - sending the video viral across the world.

US singer-songwriter Paul Simon said the rendition of Bridge Over Troubled Water was "extraordinary".

Medics, construction workers and council staff were filmed for the performance at the field hospital built in the north Wales resort of Llandudno.

He described staff at Ysbyty Enfys - Rainbow Hospital in Welsh - as "brave".

Image copyright Getty Images/Conwy council Image caption Singer Paul Simon has praised the performance at Ysbyty Enfys in Llandudno

The video features messages from broadcaster and performer Jools Holland, and the Hollywood Welsh acting stars Mathew Rhys and Rhys Ifans.

The performance features nurses and doctors, and those who helped build the temporary coronavirus field hospital in the north Wales seaside resort of Llandudno, Conwy county.

They are also joined by Conwy council's staff choir and Welsh language singing stars - all in tribute to the NHS.

The hospital has been built at the Venue Cymru theatre and conference centre in the town.

Singer Simon said renaming it Ysbyty Enfys was a "symbol of hope".

The video notched up 40,000 views in just eight hours after Simon reposted it on his own Facebook page.