Image caption Dr Andrew Goodall spoke at the daily Welsh Government press briefing

The chief executive of the Welsh NHS says he is worried about a fall in the number of cancer referrals.

Dr Andrew Goodall said the numbers of people on waiting lists were lower than in previous years.

That is despite the number of people added being twice the level just three weeks ago.

Meanwhile he raised the possibility of a "second or even third peak" of coronavirus, with a "real potential" to see transmission rates increase again.

The numbers of people with coronavirus being treated by the Welsh NHS currently "continues to fall", he told the Welsh Government daily press conference.

Dr Goodall told journalists there were "potential opportunities to see this virus could rise to another peak" despite the "very modest and cautious approach" being taken to exit the lockdown in Wales."It's why that has been very carefully coordinated, at this time," he said.

More details on how the Welsh Government expects to exit lockdown will be released Friday.

He hoped the 21-day period for reviewing the restrictions, "critical measures" that were being considered to deal with infections in the community and monitoring the so called 'R' transmission rate, would help keep the virus "under control".But Dr Goodall said he was also sure Welsh ministers would "make some steps backwards" and reverse lockdown measures that had been relaxed if this was needed."However, as I've outlined, it's quite clear that at least we are through that initial peak and I would hope that we can continue to deploy mitigating actions, if there was going to be either a second or even a third peak in the future," he added.