Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Prime Minister's Questions has taken place in an uncharacteristically quiet chamber

Welsh opposition MPs have criticised plans for members to return to Westminster on 2 June.

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, will face MPs on Wednesday about controversial plans to end remote working.

Mr Rees-Mogg has said he wants MPs to "set an example" to the public.

But Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards said it would set a "bad example" for Welsh MPs to travel to London against Welsh Government advice.

For the past few weeks, MPs have been able to take part in debates and ask questions via Zoom - and even vote remotely.

No more than 50 MPs have been allowed in the Chamber at the same time to enforce social distancing regulations.

These hybrid arrangements have been extended until 21 May, when Parliament breaks for its annual Whitsun recess.

Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg says there is no "flexibility of questions" in the hybrid model

But on Wednesday, Mr Rees-Mogg is expected to reject calls from opposition MPs to extend hybrid working, or to allow working from home on non-substantive matters such as ministerial questions and only travel to Westminster to take part in key votes.

He faces an urgent question from Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael on concerns he is bringing Parliament back prematurely, and will also face opposition MPs at a business statement.

On 12 May, the Mr Rees-Mogg told the House of Commons he wanted MPs to "set an example" to the public and return to physical ways of working as soon as possible.

He said: "We have no flexibility of questions, no ability for people to come in, to join in the debate, no ability to advance arguments or take them forward.

"Simply a series of prepared statements made one after another. That's not the House of Commons doing its proper duty, it's the proper role of scrutiny of the government."

But these statements have attracted wide criticism from opposition MPs in Wales, where the current Welsh Government regulations say people should work from home if they can, and only travel to other destinations for essential purposes.

Chris Elmore, Labour MP for Ogmore, told BBC Wales: "My primary concern is that politicians are advocating the public health advice is followed.

"Clearly, the Welsh Government advice is different to the UK government advice that in essence is for England. And my primary concern is that the government in Westminster are putting unnecessary risk to staff in the House of Commons, and of course others who work around the estate."

Mr Rees-Mogg is expected to argue on Wednesday that the Commons will be made compliant with Public Health England's social distancing guidelines, and it will be up to the Speaker of the House of Commons to decide how many MPs would be able to be present in the chamber.

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Under the hybrid system MPs have been taking part in Commons proceedings via Zoom

The speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has previously said he could suspend sittings if it became too crowded and that it could take an hour for MPs to vote in person while maintaining social distancing rules.

Mr Edwards told BBC Wales he was concerned about voting in person with social distancing measures in place: "That's going to be a far longer, prolonged process with two metre gaps between everybody walking through to vote.

"Spending hours and hours and hours a day walking through a room to record your vote is not a particularly efficient use of an elected member's time."

Previously, some opposition MPs claimed the reason the government wanted MPs back was to give support to Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan had tweeted: "I think Rees-Mogg wants the House of Commons back in person so that Boris Johnson is not left alone at PMQs desperately looking about for support from empty loyal benches as he flounders trying to wriggle of the hook of Keir Starmer's penetrating interrogation."

However, some Conservative MPs have welcomed the idea of a return to business as usual, with sources telling BBC Wales that they have expressed concerns about sacrificing traditional procedures and scrutiny at this time.

The Leader of the House of Commons has not responded to requests for a comment.