Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Testing has been a difficult issue for UK politicians to handle

Wales has fallen behind the other three nations in testing for coronavirus, the UK government's Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said.

Mr Hart said it "makes progress" with recovering from Covid-19 "so much slower".

The Welsh Government has been under pressure over the number of tests it provides daily, after it abandoned setting targets in April.

The Welsh Government had set targets to reach capacity for 5,000 tests-a-day by mid April.

That was dropped, with ministers blaming problems with procuring equipment.

Wales now has capacity for more than 5,000 tests-a-day for critical workers and hospital patients with symptoms, and care home staff and residents.

It has also joined a UK-wide home testing service which provides additional capacity for the general public.

Simon Hart, who heads up the Wales Office in the Conservative UK government, said that throughout the pandemic he had "tried to be as pragmatic and as sympathetic to the challenges Welsh Government are having as I possibly can".

"But on this particular issue, on the testing issue, it is becoming obvious that Wales has fallen behind the other three nations.

"That just makes progress with this whole recovery process so much slower."

"Progress on that UK-wide, having had a difficult start unsurprisingly, is now pretty well meeting targets," Mr Hart told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.

"We're trying not to be critical of each other's efforts," he claimed, before adding: "It's probably not quite where Welsh Government want it to be."

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Simon Hart said there cannot be a situation where Wales is "disadvantaged from the rest of the UK"

Last weekend the Welsh Government scrapped its own online-portal for booking tests, joining a UK-wide system instead.

As of Wednesday, however, it was still not fully up and running - with key workers seeking a drive-through test directed back to the gov.wales website and a set of email addresses and phone numbers.

Drive-though centres are not currently open to the public in Wales.

Home testing kits, which are available to the general public and handled centrally by the UK government, also saw a period of unavailability on Tuesday morning.

Asked about the unavailability of tests on the portal, Mr Hart said: "My immediate thought is that cannot be right, there must be an issue here which ought to be easily resolvable.

"We can't have a situation where Wales is disadvantaged from the rest of UK."