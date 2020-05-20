Image caption Police chiefs want fines in Wales to be the same as England

First Minister Mark Drakeford has signalled he will increase the maximum fines in Wales for breaking lockdown.

An email seen by BBC Wales suggests the FM will keep £60 for the first breach, but a "multiplier" may be used for repeat offenders.

Two Plaid Cymru police and crime commissioners have accused Mr Drakeford of rejecting calls for tougher penalties for a first offence.

The Welsh Government was asked for comment.

Ministers backed a vote calling for an increase to maximum fines in a Senedd debate on Wednesday - but the government has not confirmed how the system may be changed.

Police chiefs and police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in Wales want fines issued for breaching lockdown rules to be the same as England, where first offence penalties were recently increased to £100.

In Wales it is £60. Both fines are halved if paid within 14 days.

While the UK government has told people in England they can drive for exercise, the Welsh Government has told people to stay home - leading to claims the difference in fines make enforcing the tougher restrictions difficult.

Second and subsequent offences in Wales have only been pegged at £120.

From the start of lockdown the English fines have had a multiplier, where each subsequent offence doubles. Currently, that means the maximum penalty is £3,200 for the sixth offence.

In a debate on his plans to exit lockdown, Mr Drakeford told the virtual Welsh Parliament meeting that he intended to "act" on evidence given to him by the police and PCCs.

"We have been in a continuous conversation with our chief constables, and with our police and crime commissioners, and once the necessary legal instruments can be put in place, I will be able to provide details of our intentions, and how our proposals allow us to vote in favour of this amendment," he said.

Subsequently the Welsh Government, and the Welsh Conservatives, backed a Plaid Cymru amendment in a Senedd debate calling for "maximum fines police can issue for non-compliance with the public health regulations" to be "increased".

Plaid Cymru Dyfed Powys PCC Dafydd Llywelyn and Arfon Jones, commissioner for the North Wales force, have seen an email from a police liaison official which said Mr Drakeford "is not convinced that there is currently enough evidence available to him to increase the starting level for fines and these will remain at £60 and £120 for the first two offences".

It says he will be "looking to invoke the multiplier effect up to the sixth [fixed penalty notice issued]".

In a statement the two PCCs said "Wales' police chiefs have been ignored".

Accusing him of being unwilling to listen, they said the four Welsh chief constables and PCCs "provided consistent and comprehensive evidence to show that raising fines for those breaking lockdown rules - bringing them in parity with those handed out in England, was necessary to allow us to better protect our communities during these challenging times".

"We feel utterly let down by the first minister. We needed decisiveness and leadership - what we've been left with is a weak fudge."