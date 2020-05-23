Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Jonathan Edwards has represented Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010

A Plaid Cymru MP has had the whip withdrawn by the party after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Jonathan Edwards, who has represented Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010, was arrested on Wednesday 20 May.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 44-year-old man from Ammanford had been arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assault. He has been released on bail and the investigation is ongoing.

Plaid Cymru confirmed it had withdrawn the whip from Mr Edwards.

This means an MP is effectively expelled from the parliamentary party temporarily and must sit as an independent until the whip is restored.

A Plaid Cymru statement said: "The party whip has been withdrawn pending the conclusion of a police investigation.

"Mr Edwards has accepted this course of action and is complying fully with the police enquiries.

"It would be inappropriate for the party to comment further at this time."