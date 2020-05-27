Image caption Rebecca Evans will publish the supplementary budget later

How £2.4bn is being spent to help firms and public services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic will be set out by Welsh ministers later.

A supplementary budget, published by Finance Minister Rebecca Evans, will include the extra £750m allocated to the NHS and other key public services.

The original 2020-21 Welsh budget has increased by more than 10% since March.

The extra £2.4bn has come from the UK Treasury as a result of spending dealing with the pandemic in England.

It was apportioned using a formula that ensures extra spending on public services in England is reflected in Welsh budgets.

Last week, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the supplementary budget would allocate money into spending pots including:

nearly £500m extra for health and social care

an additional £1.3bn for the economy and transport budget

£500m more for housing and local government

Large sums of the money are already being spent, including within the economy and transport department's £500m economic resilience fund.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ministers say that fund has financed loans worth £87m to about 1,300 businesses, and grants worth more than £100m to more than 6,000 firms within the eight weeks since it was launched.

The housing and local government money includes funding to continue free school meals, increase support for care homes and for recruiting and managing volunteers.

Business rate relief and grants for the hospitality, retail and leisure industry also comes from the housing and local government pot.

Wales' Future Generations Commissioner, Sophie Howe, urged ministers to seize the opportunity to "reset our economy" and put money into new low-carbon affordable housing and energy efficiency programmes for existing homes.

She also called for investment to improve digital connectivity and to boost transport for pedestrians and cyclists.