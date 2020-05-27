Coronavirus: Contact tracing in Wales to start from 1 June
- 27 May 2020
The contacts of people who receive a positive coronavirus test result in Wales will be traced from 1 June, the Welsh Government has announced.
The Welsh Government wants to restart contact tracing as a way to help ease the country out of lockdown.
Contacts of those who have tested positive will be asked to self-isolate in an effort to prevent further infections.
Contact tracing pilots have been run in four health board areas since 18 May.