Wales politics

Coronavirus: Contact tracing in Wales to start from 1 June

  • 27 May 2020
Related Topics
How will test, track and trace work?

The contacts of people who receive a positive coronavirus test result in Wales will be traced from 1 June, the Welsh Government has announced.

The Welsh Government wants to restart contact tracing as a way to help ease the country out of lockdown.

Contacts of those who have tested positive will be asked to self-isolate in an effort to prevent further infections.

Contact tracing pilots have been run in four health board areas since 18 May.

More on this story