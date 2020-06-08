Image copyright Getty Images

The Welsh Conservatives have accused ministers of failing to "get to grips" with health issues in north Wales.

Monday marks five years since Betsi Cadwaladr health board was placed in "special measures" - putting it under more direct Welsh Government control.

Paul Davies, leader of the Tories in the Senedd, said no health board "should be allowed to languish".

The Welsh Government said "steady progress" had been made since special measures were introduced.

On 8 June 2015, Betsi Cadwaladr became the first health board in Wales to be placed in special measures, the highest of three levels of intervention the Welsh Government can take.

The decision came after a report found "institutional abuse" at the Tawel Fan mental health ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Denbighshire, which closed in 2013.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Mark Drakeford, who was then the health minister, said the move to special measures reflected "serious and outstanding concerns" about the leadership at Betsi Cadwaladr health board.

What has happened in the last five years?

Since 2015, there has been ongoing anger over the Tawel Fan crisis, including numerous reviews and reports.

Recently, the health board apologised after almost 1,700 mental health patients were wrongly discharged from support services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health board has had many other issues since being in special measures, including:

An investigation that was launched after officials at Betsi failed to report daily Covid-19 death numbers for a month because of issues with its reporting system

Ongoing concerns over the centralisation of specialist vascular services

Criticism for hiring a consultant dubbed 'Marbella Man' at a cost of almost £2,000 a day

Controversial plans to not pay nurses for their 30-minute breaks were scrapped

Financial problems, with the board's projected deficit to the end of the 2020/21 financial year expected to be around £40m.

Two years ago, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he was "exasperated" with the health board's lack of progress.

Speaking in February, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government was "disappointed" the health board "hasn't been able to make all the progress we wanted to see made this year".

What do the Welsh Conservatives say?

Paul Davies said: "No health board should be allowed to languish in special measures for any length of time let alone five years.

"The Welsh Labour Government has failed to get to grips with the issues in north Wales and last year the health minister said he would not set a timetable to get the health board out of special measures.

"By using the name Betsi Cadwaladr, the health board must be a strong memorial to the heroic Welsh nurse, but the Welsh Government has let her name be tarnished. This must end."

The leader of the Tories in the Welsh Parliament said if he was to be elected first minister after the 2021 election then he would "order a swift but thorough review" into Betsi Cadwaladr on the first day in office.

He added that a "clear and comprehensive roadmap, with a timetable, of what needs to be achieved and by when, to get Betsi out of special measures" would then be published within a month.

What is the Welsh Government's response?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "A wide range of good quality health services are provided every day across north Wales and steady progress has been made while the health board has been in special measures, especially in maternity services and out-of-hours care.

"Before the pandemic, it was our assessment that further progress was needed in leadership and governance, performance, financial management and mental health services.

"As we work with the health board to re-start normal activity alongside essential services, we will be working with the interim chief executive and the chair to realise the health board's longer-term transformation.

"We want the board to achieve sustainable and high-quality health and care services, which will enable the health board to step-down from special measures."