More lockdown restrictions could be lifted in Wales this month if the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall, the first minister has said.

But Mark Drakeford said he could not make "any promises" about reopening pubs and restaurants.

He said it was on the list of items which could change when restrictions are next overhauled.

The next review of Wales' lockdown is due at the end of the current three-week period, around 18 June.

Mr Drakeford said cases are falling from a high of about 400 a day at the start to around 50 new cases a day.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily coronavirus briefing, he said "because the number of new cases is falling, then the risk of meeting someone with the disease and being infected by it is falling as well".

He said that at the end of next week, if the number of people carrying the disease in Wales is still falling, "we will have some headroom to go on in that careful and cautious way of lifting the restrictions in Wales".