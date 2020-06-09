Review of Welsh Tories as Senedd poll approaches

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The review is the first to be held by the Conservatives in Wales in more than two decades

The Conservatives have launched a review of their structure, functions and operations in Wales.

It follows a series of incidents where the party organisation was felt to have reacted poorly to internal problems.

Alun Cairns resigned as Welsh Secretary and his former aide, Ross England, was deselected as a Senedd candidate as a result of Mr England's role in the collapse of a rape trial.

The review is taking place less than a year before the next Senedd election.

The party was also criticised after attempts to discipline Monmouth Senedd member Nick Ramsay were overturned by the courts.

The review is being carried out by the director of the Scottish Conservatives, Lord McInnes, who has been asked to recommend any changes that would strengthen the party as a "modern, effective campaigning force in Wales".

Party members have been asked to submit their views and evidence by the middle of this month.

The review is the first to be held by the Welsh party since 1997 and its Welsh leadership - Paul Davies, Simon Hart and Lord Davies of Gower - insist that it is being carried out at a "politically strong point when the party in Wales should be looking forward with optimism".

The general election campaign last December was the most successful for the Welsh Conservatives since 1983, winning six seats from Labour.