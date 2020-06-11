Image copyright Getty Images

More dental care will be available for patients from 1 July, the chief executive of NHS Wales has said.

Andrew Goodall said people who have experienced problems during lockdown will be offered help first.

"A wide range of care will be available at most local dental practices for patients who urgently need them," he said.

But the restoration of services needed to be gradual, he said at the daily Welsh Government press briefing.

Routine activity had stopped during the pandemic because many dental procedures use drills and other tools that create spray, creating a higher risk of transmission of the virus.

"The restoration of dental services needs to be gradual to continue to protect dental practice staff and patients," Mr Goodall said.