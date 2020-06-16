Tory Senedd member Mohammad Asghar has died

Image caption Mohammad Asghar was first elected to the Senedd in 2007

The Conservative Senedd member for South Wales East, Mohammad Asghar, has died at the age of 74 after being taken to hospital.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had received "reports of a medical emergency" on Tuesday morning.

Mr Asghar, known as Oscar in Cardiff Bay, represented the region for 13 years.

Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Paul Davies called it a "devastating blow".

"Our friend and colleague Mohammad Asghar has served the people of South Wales East in the Senedd with distinction for more than 13 years," he said.

"I am sure that everyone will join me in sending condolences to his family."

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "saddened to hear" of his death.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends today," he said.

"His presence in the Senedd will be missed."

Following his election as a Plaid Cymru assembly member in 2007, he became both the first Muslim AM and the first from an ethnic minority background.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mohammad Asghar with then-Tory group leader Nick Bourne, after announcing his 2009 defection from Plaid Cymru

Two years later, in December 2009, he was also the first member in Cardiff Bay to leave one party for another when he joined the Tories.

The move was announced with a flourish by the Conservative group leader then, Nick Bourne, at a hastily arranged news conference.

Explaining the shock defection at the time Mr Asghar said he had "fallen out of tune with the views and policies of Plaid Cymru".

At the time of his death Mr Asghar was a member of the Senedd's Public Accounts Committee, and Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee.

'Olympic torch'

Born in Peshawar in what is now Pakistan in 1945, Mr Asghar moved to England and then Wales to complete an accountancy course in Newport.

In 2004 he was elected to the city's council, becoming Wales' first Muslim councillor.

A keen sportsman, Mr Asghar ran with the Olympic torch in 1964 and campaigned for Wales to have its own cricket team.

He was a qualified pilot and spoke Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi fluently.

Mr Asghar leaves his wife, Firdaus and daughter, Natasha.