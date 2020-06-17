Image caption Dr Meirion Evans has worked as a consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales

The five-mile travel guidance in Wales should be "reviewed" according to a Welsh Government coronavirus adviser.

Dr Meirion Evans, who advises Wales' Chief Medical Officer, said that "the purpose of the journey rather than the distance" should be considered.

He told the BBC that journeys such as visiting family members are "important for society".

Opposition politicians say that people need to travel greater distances than five miles in rural areas.

More than 14,000 people have signed a petition calling on ministers to relax the guidance, introduced at the end of May.

The Welsh Government has said that the limit is a "general rule" rather than law - with Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford suggesting last week that there were "no immediate plans to lift the stay-local message in Wales."

In England, unlimited travel is allowed, although scientific advisors to the Conservative UK government have expressed concern at the speed lockdown is being eased in England.

Speaking on the BBC's Newyddion programme, on S4C, Dr Evans said: "I'd like to see the rule on how far you can travel being reviewed.

"I think it's more important that we consider the purpose of the journey rather than the distance… That it is essential.

"For example going to see family is important for society."

Difference in risk 'isn't very big'

Dr Evans also said that the risk in reducing the two meter distancing rule to one meter "isn't very big".

The two meter rule has been written into legislation in Wales, but is currently being reviewed at Westminster.

"The difference in risk between being within a meter, or more than two meters away, isn't very big," he said.

"It's a matter of deciding whether there's more risk in being closer to someone else, that it's worth taking that risk in order to be able to do far more in terms of opening shops, schools and so on."

The Welsh Government has been asked to respond.