Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said he does not want to see "crowds bunched together outside shops" if non-essential retailers are allowed to open next week.

The outcome of the latest Welsh Government lockdown review in Wales will be announced on Friday.

Ministers have indicated that all shops could be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures.

There have been scenes of long queues in England after shops opened there.

Mr Gething said: "I don't see workers put at risk, I don't see shoppers put at risk."

He spoke after news that 51 people were confirmed to have caught coronavirus at a chicken processing plant on Anglesey.

Non-essential shops, such as those that only sell clothes or electronics, have been shut since late March as part of lockdown.

Three weeks ago ministers warned retailers to prepare for opening.

"If non-essential retail opens here in Wales next week, I don't want to see a repeat of crowds bunched together outside shops in complete breach of what social distancing guidance is supposed to deliver," Mr Gething said.

"So people really do need to take a step back and look at the seriousness of the position we're in, and to recognise that the release from lockdown comes with responsibilities for all of us in the way that we choose to behave."

Non-essential shops in England were given permission to open on Monday.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it is one of a "package" of measures being looked at.

Mr Drakeford said he was keen for the economy to reopen in Wales, but public health must come first "as that is the best way for our economy".

'Localised action' not ruled out

Meanwhile the health minister said the outbreak on Anglesey showed there may be a need for "localised action".

He said the Welsh Government had been clear that it did not want to take a "regional approach to easing out of lockdown".

"We've not ruled out the prospect or the possibility that there could be very localised measures put in place that go beyond individual households being asked to isolate," the minister said.

"As and when those choices need to be made we will, of course, need to communicate those with the public."