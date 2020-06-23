Image caption The 2 Sisters outbreak has seen a total of 175 cases

There is no evidence of wider community transmission of coronavirus following outbreaks at two meat and food processing plants, Wales' health minister has said.

A total of 175 people have tested positive in connection with the 2 Sisters plant on Anglesey.

There have also been 70 cases in the outbreak at Rowan Foods in Wrexham.

Vaughan Gething claimed statutory sick pay meant many in the sector felt they had "no choice" but to work when ill.

Mr Gething told the daily Welsh Government press conference that there had also been a small cluster of cases at the Kepak meat processing plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

All staff at the 2 Sisters plant at Llangefni have been self-isolating following the outbreak.

Rowan Foods said last week there had been no clear evidence to suggest Covid-19 had spread through the Wrexham site.

Mr Gething said 34 cases had been confirmed associated with Kepak since 25 April, with eight new cases since the start of June.

Image caption The Rowan Foods outbreak has seen 70 cases

On the two north Wales outbreaks, the minister said: "I want to restate that, at the moment, there is no evidence of wider community transmission beyond these plants.

"All cases are directly linked to people working in these factories. The cases have been identified through our Test, Trace, Protect system, which shows it is working properly."

Cases of coronavirus have generally fallen across Wales, Mr Gething said, with fewer than 100 cases each day in the first few weeks of June.

There was an increase over the weekend, which was probably related to the outbreaks, he added.

Sector 'generally good' at complying with Covid rules

The health minister said outbreaks in meat and food processing plants had been a feature of the pandemic around the world and food producers had been "generally good" at complying with Covid-19 workplace regulations.

However, he said: "We also know in the meat processing sector, operating margins can be very tight, many people are employed on fairly low pay and levels of statutory sick pay mean many people feel they have no choice but to carry on working when they are ill."

There is no evidence that coronavirus survives on food, he added.