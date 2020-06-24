Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vaughan Gething said he was concerned at the number of measures being eased in Wales

Wales' health minister has criticised the speed the UK government is easing lockdown in England.

Vaughan Gething said he does not see how it is "consistent" with scientific advice.

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers will be able to reopen in England from 4 July.

Concerns have been raised of the risk of a second wave. The UK government said it would continue to be guided by the latest scientific advice.

Dates in Wales have not been given for the hospitality sector, including pubs and restaurants, to reopen, although the Welsh Government has promised "detailed discussions" on a phased reopening.

The Conservatives have called for Welsh ministers to give businesses in Wales a "similar lifeline".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs in Wales are yet to have a date for reopening

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers, Mr Gething said: "My concern is, that's a lot of measures to undertake on one day."

He would not be drawn on whether the UK government's strategy was too risky.

But he added: "I don't think you'd see that same appetite for risk here."

The measures in England coincided with an easing of the 2 metre social distancing advice there.

In Wales the 2 metre advice is enshrined in law, and workplaces are expected to follow it as much as they can.

The Welsh Government has not ruled out easing that restriction, but in the interview Mr Gething repeated that ministers were yet to see what evidence UK ministers had based their decision on.

Mr Gething said he was a "touch disappointed we didn't see it yesterday, even at the time of the announcement, let alone before it.

"I still haven't seen it."

'Majority' back caution

He said Welsh Government officials are in contact with their counterparts in the UK government "trying to get sight of the evidence".

"And as soon as [we see it] we'll consider it, and it will inform choices that we make here in Wales."

Mr Gething claimed that the "overwhelming majority of people in Wales support the approach" taken by the Welsh Government - which has eased lockdown more cautiously than in England.

"Some people are thirsty for a much more rapid unlocking of the country but, actually, that isn't the overwhelming view of people," he said.

Darren Millar, Welsh Conservative Covid recovery spokesman, said that the UK government's measures are "safe and sensible" and will "come as a huge relief to those parts of society and the economy which would otherwise be unable to function and it is great to see them attracting cross-party support".

"We encourage the Welsh Government to urgently review the restrictions here as soon as possible in order that a similar lifeline can be thrown to people and businesses across Wales."