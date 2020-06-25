Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption SA Brain chief executive Alistair Darby: "The industry is running out of time rapidly"

Work is "ongoing" on when pubs can reopen but no date has been set, a Welsh Government minister has said.

Wales is the only one of the UK nations without a planned reopening date for the pub trade.

Opposition parties have called for a timetable for reopening in Wales.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said discussions were taking place with the industry. "I want to reassure you that the work is actively ongoing," she said.

On Wednesday the Scottish Government announced beer gardens could reopen there from 6 July, and pubs and restaurants can fully reopen from 15 July.

The hospitality sector is due to reopen in England from 4 July, while in Northern Ireland pubs and hotels can open on 3 July.

Ms Evans said timings could not be provided in Wales "because it's very, very difficult to know where the coronavirus will be in the weeks and months ahead".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs have been closed in Wales since the start of lockdown in March

Helen Mary Jones, Plaid Cymru's economy spokeswoman, said she would welcome a similar approach to Scotland.

"If Welsh Government does not believe this is a possible step, I would look for an alternative timetables to be confirmed as soon as possible," she said.

"Plaid Cymru has been consistent in our assertion that public health should come first, but our economy sits on a cliff edge and we've never had a clearer signal that it may be safe to act to save it."

Ms Evans, speaking at the daily Welsh Government press conference, said discussions were taking place with the industry.

"I can't give you a timetable or a date but I want to reassure you that the work is actively ongoing with the hospitality sector."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dates for pub reopening have been set in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland

Each stage of the re-opening after lockdown had been co-ordinated, she said, adding that talks were happening to see if more outdoor seating could be provided in town and city centres to help the hospitality industry.

She said each UK nation was taking a different approach, citing building work and non-essential retail being open in Wales but closed in Scotland.

Shops in Scotland are opening on the 29 June.

Last week Brains brewery warned many Welsh pubs would go bust - putting thousands of jobs at risk - unless social distancing measures are relaxed.

Alistair Darby, the chief executive officer of Wales' largest brewery, said: "All business needs certainty and we aren't getting that at the moment, and the longer the uncertainty continues the more people are going to lose their jobs."