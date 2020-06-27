Image caption Jonathan Edwards has been an MP since 2010

An MP has accepted a police caution after an incident where officers were called to his home last month.

Jonathan Edwards, 44, was arrested on 20 May on suspicion of assault.

In a statement, the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP, since suspended by Plaid Cymru, said he was "deeply sorry" and it was "the biggest regret" of his life.

His wife, Emma, has also released a statement, saying she has "accepted her husband's apology".

Mr Edwards has referred himself to Plaid Cymru's internal disciplinary committee and been suspended from the party.

When he was arrested in May, the party suspended the whip from Mr Edwards which meant he was effectively sitting as an independent MP.

Accepting a caution is an admission of guilt and details will be retained in police records.

Alun Ffred Jones, the chairman of Plaid Cymru, said: "We are aware of the personal statement made by Mr Edwards, who recognises his actions fall below what is expected.

"Mr Edwards issued the statement with the support of his family and we ask that their privacy is respected."

'Deeply sorry'

A personal statement released on behalf of Jonathan Edwards said: "I am deeply sorry. It is by far the biggest regret of my life. I complied fully with the police and acted with the best interests of my wife and children as my primary motive throughout."

He added: "My priority now is to work with my wife to ensure as stable a future as possible for our family."

A statement on behalf of Emma Edwards said: "I have accepted my husband's apology.

"Throughout the decade we have been together he has been a loving and caring husband and father.

"As far as I am concerned the matter is now closed."

Mr Edwards, an Aberystwyth University graduate, has held the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr seat since 2010. He formerly worked as an official for Plaid Cymru and for Citizen Advice Cymru.