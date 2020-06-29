Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two households will be able meet indoors from Monday

Two households in Wales will be able to form one "extended household" and meet indoors from next Monday, the Welsh Government has announced.

Only one extended household can be formed, and cannot be changed once arranged. Travel restrictions are due to be lifted the same day.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said he knows people are missing seeing their families.

It follows similar "support bubble" arrangements elsewhere in the UK.