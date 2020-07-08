Image caption Members of the Senedd have met online since lockdown began

Members of the Welsh Parliament will return to the Senedd chamber later for the first time since March.

During the coronavirus lockdown Senedd meetings have been held online.

Wednesday's "hybrid" session will see up to a third of members participate in person with others joining via video link, to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Up to 20 members will be able to be in the chamber at a time, with the remaining 40 able to join via Zoom.

There will be three government members plus eight Labour backbenchers in the chamber at a time, and four Conservatives including group leader Paul Davies.

They will be joined by Plaid Cymru Senedd members including party leader Adam Price, Brexit Party group leader Mark Reckless and independent Neil McEvoy.

Image copyright Senedd Cymru Image caption The Senedd chamber has not been used since March

Business includes questions to First Minister Mark Drakeford, Education Minister Kirsty Williams and Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

All members will be able to vote.

The hybrid system will be used again next week, before the summer recess begins.

Members will also convene on 5 August and 26 August, dates which coincide with the Welsh Government's review of lockdown regulations.

The Senedd building remains closed to the public.