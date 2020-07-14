Image caption Adam Price says he wants to see a different future for his son

Plaid Cymru has said it will end poverty among the oldest and youngest in Wales as it sets out its vision ahead of the Senedd election next year.

Adam Price said his party would introduce free childcare, a weekly £35 support payment for children, as well as a national health and care service.

He believes it would allow parents to go back to work, create "up to 3,000" jobs and boost thousands of incomes.

The election - Mr Price's first as leader - is due to take place on 6 May.

The party managed to retain their four Westminster seats at last year's UK election and increase their share of the vote in all but one of those seats.

Overall, however, in an election overshadowed by Brexit, their share of the vote across Wales was down 0.5%.

Next year the party faces a Senedd election which again risks being overshadowed, this time by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last election to Cardiff Bay in 2016, Plaid Cymru won 12 seats under the previous leader Leanne Wood.

That number later fell to 10 after another former leader, Lord Elis-Thomas, left to become an independent AM then subsequently a deputy minister in Welsh Labour's government, before Neil McEvoy was expelled from the party.

The losses meant Plaid Cymru's status as the largest opposition party went to Welsh Conservatives.

Setting out his plan ahead of next May's election, Mr Price, who became leader in 2018, said the party's "guiding mission" in government would be to make Wales an "equal nation and a nation of equals".

The proposals include:

A Welsh child payment of £35 a week for the poorest families

Free childcare, which would provide universal access to education and care from 12 months of age

A national health and care service, providing health and social care free at the point of access and give health and care workers the same terms, condition and pay scales

Mr Price said the policies were "designed to offer opportunity in youth and dignity in old age".

He added: "After 20 years of a Labour-led government, there are still 200,000 children living in poverty in Wales.

"That is a blight on our communities and something I am determined to change with £35 a week child payment targeted at families, many who have to decide between heating the home and feeding the children.

"Plaid Cymru's childcare offer would boost the incomes of thousands of households, allowing non-working parents back into the workplace and creating up to 3,000 new jobs.

'No challenge too big'

"Similarly, the national care service will make Wales the 'caring nation' - valuing our carers and the cared for with salaries comparable with the NHS and making social care free at the point of delivery.

"I want to lead a government for all generations - a government delivering radical change, not for change's sake but for the sake of the thousands of families whose futures rest on it.

"I want my son to grow up in a country where poverty is a distant memory thanks to a belief that there is no challenge too big to overcome."

He said the 2021 election was "time for change" of governments.