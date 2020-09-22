Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carwyn Jones was first minister between 2009 and 2018

Former first minister Carwyn Jones has defended using a "clean handkerchief" as a face covering whilst buying takeaway ice cream.

A picture has been published on social media of him holding the handkerchief against his nose and mouth inside the Fablas ice cream parlour in Porthcawl.

He said: "It wasn't clear that I needed to wear a mask on these premises."

But the rules state that a face covering is required when buying or collecting takeaway food.

The Welsh Government's website also says: "Face coverings must cover the mouth and nose.

"When putting coverings on, and while they are on, you should only handle the straps, ties or clips.

"Do not touch the front of the face covering, or the part of the face covering that has been in contact with your mouth and nose."

Mr Jones, Labour Senedd member for Bridgend, was first minister between 2009 and 2018.

He told BBC Wales: "It wasn't clear that I needed to wear a mask on these premises.

"Nonetheless, I reached for my mask while I was inside but realised I'd left the box of masks in the car.

"The next best thing was to use a clean handkerchief over my mouth and nose as a face covering.

"Ironically I'd just come from a garden centre where I was actually a wearing a mask."