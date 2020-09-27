Image copyright EPA Image caption Sir Ed Davey: "I think voters have been sending us a message"

Sir Ed Davey, the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, has said the party will win more seats at next year's election to the Welsh Parliament.

The Lib Dems have no MPs in Wales and one Senedd member - Welsh Government Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

Sir Ed says Ms Williams's "fantastic record" in education will boost the party at next May's Senedd poll.

He was speaking to BBC Wales, as the party holds its virtual autumn conference.

Sir Ed Davey won the race to become the new Lib Dem leader last month, beating his competitor, fellow MP Layla Moran.

He secured 63.5% of the vote, compared to 36.5% for Ms Moran.

In an interview with the BBC's Politics Wales, he said the party was still listening to Welsh voters after recent "disappointing" election performances.

"I think voters have been sending us a message. Therefore, I'm on a listening tour - it's in it's early days but I've already been to Wales."

Image caption The performance of Kirsty Williams at education will help the party, says Sir Ed

Sir Ed said the party had to understand what different communities wanted.

"I want to make sure that Liberal Democrats policies and priorities are the same as the people of Wales - that we're relevant to their problems, their concerns - and their hopes and their dreams," he told the programme.

"I think it's by going back to what Liberal Democrats used to do, and what Liberal Democrats actually do at a local level very well - understanding what individual communities want and making sure we apply our values to their concerns so we've got solutions to their problems."

'We can do a lot better'

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jane Dodds (centre) won the Brecon and Radnorshire Westminster by-election for the Lib Dems in August 2019 but lost the seat in the December general election

Sir Ed would not predict how many seats the party would win at next year's election but he felt Brecon and Radnorshire MS Kirsty Williams's "fantastic record" as education minister would see the party increase its representation in the Senedd.

"She's delivered on Liberal Democrat values and priorities and I think the more people hear about that, hear that we are a party of education in Wales - the party of education in Wales - I think we can do a lot better," he said.

BBC Politics Wales is on BBC One Wales at 10:00 BST on Sunday and then on iPlayer after the broadcast.