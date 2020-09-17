Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Travellers will not need to self-isolate from Gibraltar from Saturday

Travellers to Wales from Gibraltar and Thailand will not need to self-isolate for 14 days from Saturday morning.

But people heading back from Guadeloupe and Slovenia will be required to quarantine from 04:00 BST that day.

It is the latest change to the coronavirus travel regime overseen by the Welsh Government.

The decision differs slightly to moves taken for England and Scotland on Thursday.

Travellers from Singapore will no longer need to quarantine on return to either of the two countries - but the exemption for the city state has existed in Wales since August.

Gibraltar had only been put on Wales' quarantine list on 4 September.