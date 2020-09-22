Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs in Wales will have to close at 10pm and only offer table service

Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales will have to shut at 10pm every night under new measures to control the rising rate of coronavirus, BBC Wales understands.

The measures, to come into force on Thursday, follow a decision by the UK government to do the same in England.

Sales of alcohol from off-licences and supermarkets after 10pm will also be stopped.

Pubs will also be required to provide table service only.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to reiterate that people should work from home if they can, in a message to be broadcast later.

He is also expected to ask people not to travel unnecessarily.

The changes are in addition to the local lockdown restrictions now in force in six areas of Wales, meaning people cannot travel in or out of them without a good excuse such as work or education.

Pubs there already have to shut at 11pm, meaning closing times in the six areas are likely to move an hour earlier.

Public Health Wales figures reported 281 further cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number of cases since April.

In his broadcast, to be made after Boris Johnson's prime ministerial address at 20:00 BST, it is understood Mr Drakeford will warn that coronavirus could gain a foothold in communities across Wales over the weeks and months ahead.

Rising Covid-19 case rates in south and west Wales Seven-day positive tests per 100,000 population

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, covering Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf, has warned it is a "matter of weeks" before a sharp rise in hospital admissions in the area.

Earlier in the Senedd the first minister called for people in Wales to avoid non-essential journeys.

"The fewer people you meet, the fewer journeys you make, the less danger you are posing to yourself and others," he said.

In the Commons Boris Johnson, who is responsible for coronavirus rules in England, said restrictions could last six months.

Mr Johnson, Mr Drakeford and senior politicians from Scotland and Northern Ireland spoke in a Cobra meeting earlier on Tuesday.

'Contempt'

The tightening of restrictions comes amid a row with opposition politicians over whether the announcement should have been made in the Welsh Parliament first.

Presiding officer Elin Jones told the Senedd earlier she had been told final decisions "aren't likely to be made until a little before" 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

After the news of the restrictions broke, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price accused the Welsh Government of treating the Senedd with contempt.

Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies said it was disrespectful to Ms Jones, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member who oversees the Welsh Parliament.