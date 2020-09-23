Image caption Paul Davies has led the Tory group since September 2018

The leader of the second largest group of politicians in the Welsh Parliament is in self-isolation.

Senedd Tory leader Paul Davies, 51, is awaiting a Covid-19 test result, a Welsh Conservative spokesman said.

He was absent from the Senedd on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The spokesman said Mr Davies is in touch with staff and colleagues but has felt "quite under the weather" and was not up to taking part in Cardiff Bay proceedings.

The Member of the Senedd (MS) for Preseli Pembrokeshire is self-isolating "as per guidance", the spokesman said.

Mr Davies, who leads of a group of 11 Senedd members, was elected to the post in 2018 following the resignation of Andrew RT Davies.

Suzy Davies stood in for the leader at First Minister's Questions on Tuesday.