First Minister Mark Drakeford has vowed to take action after concerns were raised about anti-bullying procedures in the NHS.

A group looking at the impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and other minority ethnic (BAME) groups found people may have a fear of negative consequences if they use the policies.

It suggested the policies were not fit for purpose.

"This is clearly unacceptable", Mr Drakeford's said in his response.

He said he would take "coordinated action across NHS Wales to implement the recommendations... designed to tackle these experiences".

The first minister called on leaders in all areas of life in Wales to "drive racism out of our country", and vowed to create "a lasting legacy for Wales where there is fair treatment and advancement for all".

BAME people are nearly twice as likely to die with coronavirus as white people in Wales and England, according to statistics from the summer.