Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dragon Heart field hospital is being replaced under the plans

The number of Wales' field hospitals will be cut from 19 to 10.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has given details of where extra bed capacity that will be provided during the winter months will be based.

Sites include Parc y Scarlets, Bay Studios in Swansea and Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Field hospitals will provide an additional 2,500 beds, with another 2,500 at NHS sites including a new building in Cardiff.

The figures were previously outlined in the Winter NHS Wales plan, and aim to tackle a worst case scenario caused by a spike in emergency admissions to hospital beds.

In the spring 19 field hospitals were established, and provision was made for 10,000 beds.

"Thankfully, the great majority of the additional beds were not needed at that time," Mr Gething said in a statement to Members of the Senedd (MSs).

To achieve 5,000 beds hospitals will retain ten field hospitals, "capable of providing approximately 2600 additional beds".

That will be supplemented by an additional 2,500 beds available in a combination of existing NHS hospital facilities, and the opening of one new NHS hospital facility at Grange University Hospital, and a new modular facility at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

The latter £33m facility replaces the Dragon Heart Hospital in Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which was the only field hospital in Wales to treat patients.

Image copyright Geograph/Nick Earl Image caption A field hospital will be retained at Parc y Scarlets

The field hospitals are:

Venue Cymru in Llandudno

Ysbyty Enfys Deeside

Brailsford Centre at Bangor University

Harman Becker unit at the Bridgend Industrial Estate

'Y Barn' at Parc y Scarlets

Selwyn Samuel Centre in Llanelli

Bluestone in Pembrokeshire

Aberystwyth and Cardigan Leisure Centres

Bay Studios in Swansea

Mr Gething said the "additional capacity is intended to enable health boards to continue to undertake planned surgical procedures and manage urgent and emergency care demand during the historically challenging winter period; in addition to the management of any potential increases in numbers of patients admitted to a hospital bed caused by Covid-19".