First local Covid restrictions for north Wales

Four councils in north Wales are to go into local lockdown in a bid to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, and Wrexham will face the same restrictions as those in place in most of south Wales.

The lockdown measures for the north Wales council areas will come into effect at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

Vaughan Gething, Wales' health minister, made the announcement in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday evening.

He said a similar pattern of transmission was being seen in the four areas as had happened in the south, but rates in neighbouring Gwynedd and Anglesey currently "remain low".