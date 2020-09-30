Image caption Sian Gwenllian: "The pandemic has shown us that a grading system based on teacher assessments is possible"

Plaid Cymru has said it would scrap GCSE exams in Wales permanently if it wins power at next year's Senedd poll.

The party's Sian Gwenllian is proposing a "grading system that places greater emphasis on teacher assessments".

The exams watchdog is reviewing the qualifications system in line with the introduction of new curriculum in Wales from 2022.

In relation to next summer, ministers said it was "in the best interests of all learners to sit exams".

The new curriculum, a complete overhaul of how children are taught in Wales, was published in January.

The changes are due to be introduced in 2022 for all children currently in year four or below.

In August, A-level and GCSE students were awarded the grades estimated for them by their teachers.

The decision was taken after after 42% of A-level grades were initially lower than teacher assessments based on being processed by an algorithm, after examinations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking ahead of Plaid Cymru's digital conference this week, Ms Gwenllian, the opposition party's education spokesperson, said that introducing a new curriculum with a new focus on learning while retaining GCSE exams would lead to a "mismatched learning experience" in Wales.

"If properly grounded, the new curriculum has huge potential, but must be aligned with a fit-for-purpose qualification system," she said,

"The pandemic has shown us that a grading system based on teacher assessments is possible.

"With the exam fiasco of the summer still ringing in our ears, now is the time to review the work currently being undertaken by Qualifications Wales and be braver with where this takes us - even if this means scrapping the inflexible GCSE system."

What does the Welsh Government say?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said that "with regard to next summer, the minister [Kirsty Williams] has been clear she believes it is in the best interests of all learners to sit exams.

"However given the current public health situation, we have to act responsibly and consider contingency arrangements.

"Qualifications Wales and WJEC [the Welsh exams board] are working through these matters, and the independent review into exam arrangements continues ahead of interim findings being presented next month.