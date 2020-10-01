Image copyright Councillor Gareth Wyn Hughes Image caption Cars have been queuing in Clydach for tests but the centre is closed

People needing coronavirus tests have been sent to a centre in an area under local lockdown despite it being closed, according to local politicians.

MP Chris Bryant said the situation in Clydach Vale, near Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), was an "utter farce."

The site is run by Serco and slots are booked via the UK government-run online system.

The UK government, which oversees most of Wales' coronavirus tests, has been asked to comment.

RCT's Labour council leader Andrew Morgan told BBC Wales the mobile unit was originally set up at Porth and then moved to Clydach three weeks ago.

It was closed on Wednesday as demand had fallen but bookings were still being taken on Thursday, he said.

"It seems they didn't take it off the booking system so hundreds have been turning up there - many from outside the area," he said.

The local health board Cwm Taf Morgannwg tweeted to say its teams were "working on this as a matter of urgency".

Mr Bryant said people sent to Clydach were being redirected to a centre in Abercynon.

The Rhondda Labour MP said: "I'm grateful to the health board and RCT who are trying to sort this out - and I've contacted [UK government health secretary] Matt Hancock as well.

"But we feel really badly let down in the Rhondda at the moment."

Rhondda Cynon Taf was the second county to be put into local lockdown last month after a rise in coronavirus cases there.

Serco said the UK government manages the booking system, and decides on the location of testing sites.