Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Caerphilly county borough was the first council area in Wales to go into a local lockdown

Restrictions in Caerphilly county borough - the first area in Wales to go into a local lockdown - will be extended for a further seven days.

Senior council officials said more work was needed before restrictions could be relaxed.

It is expected to be reviewed again in a week's time.

People cannot enter or leave the county borough without a "reasonable excuse" such as education, or work if they cannot work from home.

Caerphilly went into lockdown on 8 September and was the first area to be placed under local restrictions since the easing of the Spring lockdown.

A joint statement from council leader Philippa Marsden and chief executive Christina Harrhy said that, following a meeting with First Minister Mark Drakeford, "we have agreed that our restrictions will remain in place for at least another seven days".

They said they had agreed to develop an "exit plan" in readiness for the next review.

The officials said: "The rate of infection per 100,000 population has dropped from over 100 to around 50 over recent weeks. This is a great achievement, but we still have some further work to do in order to reduce it even further.

"The virus spreads very quickly and the corresponding figures increase quickly but the figures take longer to drop, so we cannot become complacent."

Coronavirus case rate changes Cases per 100,000 people, seven day rolling average

Since the restrictions were put into force, most of urban south Wales has been placed into lockdown over subsequent weeks.

Similar restrictions are being introduced in four counties in north Wales from 18:00 BST on Thursday.