The Welsh Government is considering quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Wales from Covid hotspots elsewhere in the UK.

It comes after the prime minister declined to impose travel restrictions on people in English lockdown areas.

People in locked down parts of Wales are unable to leave except for a limited set of reasons.

But a senior Tory warned it was a "dangerous slope" for the government to go down.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said they would consider the matter on Monday.

Mr Gething told a Welsh Government press conference that if coronavirus hotspot areas in the north of England were other countries, Wales "would have quarantine regulations for them".

He said the Welsh Government was considering how to use its power to protect areas of lower cases.

But he said there was "no good reason" to prevent someone from a low incidence area like Devon from travelling to Pembrokeshire.

Areas in England that have extra restrictions because of the rate of coronavirus there are not subject to the kind of travel rules which much of south and north Wales are subject to.

It means people in locked-down areas such as Leicester and Bolton can go on holiday elsewhere with people they live with.

The Conservative health spokesman in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Wales from Covid hotspots in England was a "dangerous slope" for the Welsh Government to go down.

Andrew RT Davies said: "If you start introducing such quarantine restrictions in Wales does that mean then there's a quid pro quo that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will start doing the same for Welsh residents?

"There are all sorts of questions to be answered before you even entertain implementing such dramatic action."