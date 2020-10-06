Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Storm Dennis: South Wales under water as floods hit

Councils should continue with Storm Dennis repair work despite a funding row, Wales' finance minister has said.

Rebecca Evans said she is still "in dialogue" with the UK government.

That is despite the prime minister saying it is "up to" the Welsh Government to remediate old coal tips and "get on with" flood defence work.

The UK's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said a "wider discussion" was taking place with the Welsh Government over funding.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council has estimated that fixing bridges, culverts and walls in the county, as well as remedial work on the old coal tip at Tylorstown, will cost millions of pounds after the flooding in February.

In February Boris Johnson said money would be "passported through" to Wales to deal with Storm Dennis damage.

But speaking on ITV Wales' Sharp End programme, Mr Johnson seemed to suggest that he now expected the flood repairs to be paid for out of money that has come to Wales as a result of increased spending on flood defences in England, rather than an additional payment.

"We've put about four or five billion pounds into flood defences across the country and under the formula Wales should have access to that money.

"It's up to the Welsh Government to deploy it."

Image caption Rebecca Evans: "The funding issues shouldn't prevent that work from starting"

The prime minister also said the work of making good old coal tips was a matter for ministers in Cardiff.

"They [coal spoil heaps] need to be remediated and… I am concerned not enough is being done but unfortunately it is up to the [Welsh] government.

"I want to see that problem fixed and my information is that the government in Wales needs to fix it.

"We've put the money in for flood defences and support and they need to get on with it.''

The Coal Authority, a UK government department with responsibility for safety at old coal sites, launched a review in March of the safety of tips in Wales.

In response, Rhondda's Labour MP Chris Bryant said he was "tamping" and accused Mr Johnson of "breaking his word".

On Tuesday afternoon Mr Bryant raised the matter in the House of Commons with Mr Barclay.

"There are families who are fearful that they're going to be flooded all over again, and many more who are even more worried that there'll be an another Aberfan, please, please, please just say the money is going to come," Mr Bryant said.



In reply Mr Barclay said he would seek a "very urgent update".

He added: "Because of the emotion that I think everyone feels around the national tragedy of Aberfan, we recognise the specific issue in terms of that, and I know the prime minister is very sighted on that.

"I think the issue, to be fair, has more aspects to it than simply the individual site that I think was of most concern, there's a wider discussion with the Welsh Government around the flood protection and where that funding is, but I'm very happy to follow up."

Ms Evans told Senedd members that she has "yet to see a penny" of the funding but is still "in dialogue" with the UK government.

"In the meantime, we've been at pains to reassure the affected local authorities that work should continue on the grounds of safety, and that the funding issues shouldn't prevent that work from starting."

'Make your case'

Later, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart urged Welsh ministers to "make your case" and apply for money from the Treasury to repair the storm damage.

Mr Hart told BBC Radio Wales that whilst the Welsh Government is responsible for the work, a case can be made for "requirements over and above what you are legally and indeed, financially responsible for".

"What the Treasury have said to Welsh Gov is look, technically this is your problem, but if, and we recognise this, the extent of the storm damage is so much that you believe that the National Reserve should be accessed, make your case," he said.

The leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, Labour's Andrew Morgan, said the cost of Storm Dennis damage in its area was £82.5m.

He said the council was planning to spend between £10m and £12m this year on coal tip remediation work at Tylorstown and more general flood repairs.

"It is unequivocally clear that the prime minister should be making good on his promises to Wales and providing the funding that he has pledged."