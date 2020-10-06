Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conwy was among the areas put into lockdown

The first minister has accused political rivals in north Wales of encouraging people not to abide by lockdown laws imposed last week.

Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that a statement signed by Conservative MSs and MPs in the region objecting to travel restrictions was a "disgrace".

The group had claimed the restrictions were disproportionate.

Tory MP David Jones accused Mr Drakeford's response of being nonsensical.

Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham were put into local lockdown last Wednesday.

It comes as the first minister said people who flout Covid-19 rules by holding house parties could face bigger fines.

Advisers to the Welsh Government have also said that the transmission rate of the virus, the R rate, in Wales is now between 1.3 and 1.6.

Under the restrictions in north Wales and elsewhere people are not able to leave or enter the areas without a "reasonable excuse", such as work or education.

The Conservative group of MPs and MSs last week in a joint statement said there was "limited evidence" that either travel or tourism is driving raised infection rates.

Mr Drakeford explained in the Senedd that the Welsh Government's threshold for taking local action was 50 cases per 100,000 people.

He said his government was "disgracefully" criticised by Conservatives, "when we took action in north Wales, because we hadn't yet reached those 50 thresholds".

"Although it was absolutely obvious to anybody who studied the figures that north Wales was on its way to that threshold and sadly today is well past it."

Later Brexit Party group leader Mark Reckless cautioned the first minister against "describing people as disgraceful" because they "take a different view to coronavirus restrictions than you have".

Mr Drakeford doubled down on his criticism in response.

Mark Drakeford, pictured at an earlier press conference, said the statement was "disgraceful".

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford said: "The letter that was published… was an encouragement to people in north Wales not to abide by the law that is passed here in Wales.

"And I do think that for lawmakers that is disgraceful."

He claimed it encouraged others to think the restrictions "were unnecessary and unjustified".

"None of that was true, and it undermines the willingness of other people who want to make sure they are making their contribution from making that as well."

Clwyd West Conservative MP David Jones said Mr Drakeford's response was "nonsensical".

"Mr Drakeford would do better to listen to people in North Wales and explain the rationale for his restrictions.," he said.

"Expecting people to put up with losing their jobs and businesses and lock themselves away, without offering an explanation why, is simply unacceptable. It's no way to treat people."

Could police be given powers to impose larger fines on house parties?

Possible larger fines for house parties

During First Minister's Questions Mark Drakeford was asked whether the Welsh Government would place larger penalties on rule breakers.

He told the Senedd that ministers were considering whether the regime "needs to be adapted to address specific issues such as the holding of house parties".

Parties have been blamed for helping spread the disease in hotspot areas.

Breaking restrictions leads to a £60 fixed penalty for a first offence. It doubles for repeat offences to a maximum of £1,920.

Independent MS Caroline Jones said current fines were too low and it was "high time we crack down on rule breakers".

R rate report 'sobering reading'

The latest report of the Welsh Government's Technical Advisory Cell (TAC) has put the R rate - which describes how much the virus is reproducing - between 1.3 and 1.6.

An R rate of 1 estimates that every person with the virus transmits it to one other person.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price told the Senedd the report made "sobering reading."

Mark Drakeford said it should be a "real warning" to those who think the Welsh Government is imposing restrictions unnecessarily on Wales.

The report said the transmission rate of the virus is "likely" to be growing, though there "may still be high degrees of variability, for example, in a localised outbreak".

TAC also warn that unless the R rate is brought back below 1, infection incidence and hospital admissions "may exceed scenario planning levels".

The group points to a recent ONS study which suggests that, during the week of 18-24 September, approximately 1 in every 500 people in Wales may have had coronavirus - equating to around 6,400 people.

But there are signs, says the report, that things might be "levelling off" - with evidence of reduced travel and greater adherence to rules like wearing face coverings and not meeting people indoors.