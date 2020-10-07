Image copyright Getty Images Image caption We are going to have to learn with coronavirus, Frank Atherton said

Wales needs to prepare itself for "quite a difficult winter", the country's top doctor has warned.

Frank Atherton told a press conference that further restrictions could not be ruled out as cases rise.

"We are going to have to learn to live with it," the chief medical officer said.

He also said he hoped "most people in Wales don't take" US president Donald Trump "as their guide to how to deal with coronavirus".

Mr Trump, who returned to the White House after three days in hospital with the virus, called on followers not to be "afraid of Covid".

Facebook deleted a social media post from the president claiming the illness was less lethal than flu, while Twitter hid it.

Meanwhile Dr Atherton said he he was more optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine, but said it was difficult to say when one would be ready.

Cases in Wales had gone from 20-30 cases a day in August to 752, he said.

"Although all of us would like to see the back of coronavirus it's going to be with us for some time and we're going to have to learn to live with it to some degree," he said.

Wales has 15 counties and one town under local lockdowns, with travel restrictions imposed.

"The situation is still very fluid in Wales as it is across the UK and rest of Europe and the world, in fact, and we can't rule out further restrictions."

But he added: "I think we need to prepare ourselves for quite a difficult winter".

"While we wait for and hope for a vaccine to become available we have to really look after ourselves and keep viral transmission low".

Local lockdowns

Dr Atherton emphasised that the government was sticking to the local lockdown arrangements for the time being.

"At the moment, we're looking to the local health protection area arrangements to try to guide us through the current situation," he said.

He said there was "some evidence" for the arrangements working and said improvements had been seen in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

This was also the case in Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil, he said, but high rates of transmission and new cases continued there.

In Newport a "decline" had been slowed because of an increase in cases "related to house parties".

"We're working on how we can now remove the restrictions in those areas, so that people can pick up their lives as usual," he said.

But he warned of a "rolling programme" of putting restrictions in place and removing them.