Tylorstown: UK government to pay £2.5m for coal-tip work
- Published
The UK government says it will provide £2.5m for work to clear-up a coal-tip at Tylorstown that suffered a landslip during Storm Dennis.
Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, confirmed it will make the cash available in a letter to Rhondda MP Chris Bryant.
The work - to clear 60,000 tonnes of collapsed spoil - started in June.
The Welsh and UK governments have been in discussions on how to fund damage caused by flooding from severe storms.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it is up to the Welsh Government to come forward with further requests for flooding cash.
Mr Hart said: "We did say if Welsh Government would come up with a suggestion, a bid for money out of a thing called the emergency reserve, we'd look at it seriously."
He said the process "hasn't yet been concluded" but initial money to help in Rhondda Cynon Taf would be made available.
"It's 2.5 million quid, that's what they asked for for this year and that's what they're going to get," he said.
"Of course we can address the rest just as soon as Welsh Government come forward with whatever it is they're going to ask for."
Labour MP Chris Bryant said "all my ranting in the House of Commons has actually paid off".
"I've got a few more things to bang on about - the job isn't done. But at least we got that bit sorted."