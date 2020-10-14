Covid-related patients in NHS in Wales up by 49% in a week
The number of Covid-related patients in Wales' hospitals has risen by 49% in a week.
Welsh NHS boss Andrew Goodall said more than 700 people were being looked after - the highest number since late June.
The chief executive said demand for beds would continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead.
"I anticipate this winter will be more challenging than any I have known in my professional career," Mr Goodall told a Welsh Government press conference.
It comes as the Welsh Government said it was "planning very seriously" for a circuit breaker lockdown.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases - where there is a positive test - in hospital is 326, up 70% up on two weeks ago, Mr Goodall said.
That is half of the peak in April, "but I am concerned at the rising trend", he added.
"If we see a doubling of capacity, as was the case back in March and April, it doesn't take much with the maths involved to work out that we could see a system that is under pressure", he said.
Coronavirus has meant waiting lists have increased, with a "five-fold" increased in the number of people waiting 36 weeks because of limited activity taking place.