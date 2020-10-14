Wales to ban travel from UK Covid hotspots
- Published
People from parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have high rates of coronavirus will be banned from travelling to Wales from Friday.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said the move was needed "to prevent the spread of infection within Wales" and elsewhere in the UK.
It follows a row with the prime minister over whether parts of England should have travel restrictions.
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon has backed Mr Drakeford's calls for restrictions.
She has said she will write to the prime minister seeking urgent talks over UK-wide travel restrictions and called for a "sensible agreement" between the four nations.
It is not currently clear which areas will be subject to the new Welsh restrictions.
Mr Drakeford had written twice in recent weeks to Boris Johnson asking for travel to be restricted in and out of areas with high levels of transmission in England.
The UK government has refused to do so, instead asking people in the Liverpool City Region to avoid non-essential travel.
Mr Drakeford said: "Evidence from public health professionals suggests coronavirus is moving from east to west across the UK and across Wales.
"As a general rule, it is concentrating in urban areas and then spreading to more sparsely populated areas as a result of people travelling."
The rules will come into force on Friday at 18:00 BST.
Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament that he had written again to Boris Johnson.
"That gives more time for the prime minister, the UK government, to do the things that we have asked him to do, to do the same thing for people who live in England as we have done for people who live in Wales."
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price, who had been calling for movement from the Welsh Government, tweeted: "At last!"
But Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said the Welsh Government's "unhealthy obsession" with "'banning the English' flies in the face of all the evidence".
While people in the 17 local lockdown areas in Wales are subject to travel restrictions, areas under tougher restrictions in England are not.
It means travel is possible between places like Liverpool and Greater Manchester and those parts of Wales not under the lockdown rules.
Wales' restrictions - which only allow travel for a limited set of reasons like school and work - can be enforced with fines.
The prime minister's spokesman rejected Mr Drakeford's latest call for a restrictions on Tuesday, after Mr Drakeford had threatened to impose rules.
"There are no physical borders between Wales and England," the prime minister's official spokesman said.