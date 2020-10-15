Covid: Circuit-breaker lockdown 'likely for Wales'
- Published
The Welsh Government is likely to announce a limited circuit-breaker lockdown in the next few days, the BBC has been told.
Restaurateurs, food businesses and unions have called for urgent clarity on the government's plans to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Hospitality businesses and council leaders were briefed this week.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has written to First Minister Mark Drakeford asking him to give businesses time to prepare.
A circuit-breaker is a short period of time where tighter restrictions are brought in to break the trajectory of coronavirus cases rising.
It is not yet clear when the announcement will be made, for how long a limited shutdown would last, or what sectors would close.
Welsh Government minister Eluned Morgan confirmed detailed discussions were ongoing, but there was unlikely to be a decision before the weekend.
She told BBC Radio Cymru: "We need to think about several factors when considering this because people are worried about their jobs, and we would have to make sure there was economic package in place if we did go down this road."
Mr Drakeford and Health Minister Vaughan Gething met councils leaders in a meeting on Thursday.
A council leader told BBC Wales "ideas were tossed around", including the possibility of a circuit-breaker lockdown.
Many leaders were said to support the idea "but not all".
As part of a short lockdown in Northern Ireland, schools are closing for two weeks at half term.
On Thursday morning, Wales's Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the government was discussing "whether a circuit breaker is an appropriate step".
That included considering "what role education has to play in all of that and then we need to be able to give families advance notice if there is to be a change of circumstance".
A total of 17 areas in Wales are under local lockdown because of rising infection rates - meaning people cannot travel outside of their area and indoor meetings are restricted.
On Thursday Public Health Wales announced ten more people had died with coronavirus in Wales and 727 had tested positive.