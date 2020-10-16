Welsh Conservative apology over Parliament filming in TV broadcast
- Published
The Welsh Conservatives have apologised for an "oversight" after filming at the Houses of Parliament without permission.
In a party political broadcast that aired on 7 October Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton appeared on a roof on Parliamentary premises.
Filming cannot take place on the site without permission being given first.
The Commons Serjeant at Arms has reminded Ms Atherton about the rules, BBC Wales was told.
The MP appeared on the roof for a few seconds during the film.
A Welsh Conservative spokeswoman said: "The filming was purely the result of an oversight, for which we apologise."
"Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the Parliamentary Estate," a House of Commons spokesperson said.
"Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules."
The broadcast has now been removed from BBC iPlayer.