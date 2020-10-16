Brexit Party members of Welsh Parliament join new Senedd group
Two Brexit Party members of the Welsh Parliament and independent member Caroline Jones are forming a new political group in the Senedd.
Ms Jones, David Rowlands and Mandy Jones will be the fourth-largest group in 60-member parliament as the Independent Alliance for Reform.
It comes amid speculation that Brexit Party group leader Mark Reckless will join the Abolish the Assembly Party.
The new group will focus on reforming devolution, rather than abolition.
Since seven UKIP members were elected in 2016 there have been several changes of party alliance, amid disagreements over policy and future direction.
Caroline Jones, named as the new group's leader, said it would be "committed to engaging with voters in Wales ahead of potential elections next year; to be their voice in deciding how devolution in Wales could work better for the people of our country".
"This won't be a group offering more of the same, nor will we be obsessed with just scrapping everything," she said.
"This will be a group focused on the thing our politics needs most, reform".