Covid: GCSEs to go ahead in November, says Kirsty Williams

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media
image captionGCSEs in English language, mathematics, mathematics-numeracy and Welsh language will go ahead

GCSE exams will go ahead in November in Wales, despite plans for a "fire-break" lockdown.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams tweeted an update following an announcement a national lockdown could be confirmed within days.

She said: "core GCSEs" in English language, mathematics, mathematics-numeracy and Welsh language would go ahead as planned.

Other qualifications would be available in January, she added.

She tweeted: "As the FM [first minister] said today, keeping schools open is a top priority for the Welsh Government and we'll do everything we can to maximise education and minimise disruption."

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government is asking pupils, parents and teachers how A-level and GCSE qualifications should be assessed next year.

This year, 42% of grades were initially downgraded from the teachers' original predictions.

But after a protest outside the Senedd and a petition that was signed by 22,000 people, predicted grades were eventually given.

