Newport: Boy, 16, dies after crash between bike and car
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after the bike he was riding was involved in a crash with a car.
The crash, which involved a Ford Focus, happened on the A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport at about 14:00 BST on Friday.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours.
Gwent Police said officers were supporting the boy's family and called for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to make contact.