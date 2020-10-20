Covid: New year firebreak lockdown 'cannot be ruled out'
Welsh ministers say they cannot rule out imposing another firebreak lockdown early in 2021 if Covid-19 starts spreading quickly again at Christmas.
Economy Minister Ken Skates urged people to stick to the rules during Wales' two-week lockdown from Friday.
Scientific advisers say it is possible the reproduction (R) rate could drop from 1.4 to 0.8 over that period.
However, the impact of the firebreak will not be known until some time after the lockdown has ended.
The R rate is the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus to, on average.
Mr Skates told the Welsh Government's coronavirus news briefing on Tuesday that lowering the R rate to that extent "would, in itself, buy us enough time, give us the headroom, to get through to Christmas and the new year".
"But of course we could not rule out the possibility of introducing another firebreak if over the Christmas period transmission rates increase dramatically," he said.
A report by the Technical Advisory Cell (TAC), which advises Welsh ministers on coronavirus, estimates that a two to three-week lockdown "should act to reduce R below 1" but that "multiple" such lockdowns may be needed.
"Over a fortnight's 'break', two weeks of growth could be exchanged for two weeks of decay in transmission, assuming good adherence to measures, and no additional increase in contacts before or after the break," the paper says.
"If this were as strict and well-adhered to as the restrictions in late May, this could put the epidemic back by approximately 28 days or more."
The report, published on Monday, adds that if rules and behaviour then returned to how they were before the firebreak "there would be a return to exponential growth, but from a significantly lower level than would have been the case without the break".
But it also warns "multiple" firebreaks "might be necessary to maintain low levels of incidence" of the virus.
Earlier, one of Mr Skates's ministerial colleagues suggested that simpler Wales-wide restrictions could be introduced at the end of the lockdown on 9 November rather than a patchwork of local restrictions.
Currently about 2.3 million people in Wales are living under local lockdown rules - 15 of the 22 council areas plus Bangor and Llanelli - where coronavirus infection rates are at their highest.
Asked whether those restrictions would be reintroduced at the end of the firebreak, Counsel General for Wales Jeremy Miles told BBC Radio Cymru's Post Cyntaf: "The plan is to introduce national rules rather than a pattern of local restrictions."
He said First Minister Mark Drakeford would elaborate on the plans in the next few days, but Mr Miles said he could not give a guarantee that local lockdowns would not be re-introduced in some areas in the future.