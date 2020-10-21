Hospital Covid outbreaks 'not out of control', insists minister
The transmission of Covid-19 within Welsh hospitals is not "out of control", according to the health minister.
Vaughan Gething's comments follow a number of recent outbreaks.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board this week reported ten further deaths related to hospital infections.
Plaid Cymru's Helen Mary Jones said the situation was "serious". "I am worried that there has been some complacency," she said.
The party and the Welsh Conservatives have demanded an inquiry into outbreaks at the health board, which covers Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil.
There have been 57 deaths and 284 cases.
Swansea Bay health board has seen 31 Covid cases in outbreaks in its hospitals.
In a press conference on Wednesday Mr Gething, said: "I don't think it's out of control but it's a real risk.
"Because we're seeing a significant increase in community transmission across the country, and of course our staff live within those communities.
"So the point about contact is that it affects all of us in all particular areas of work".
He said the national lockdown, coming into effect on Friday, "will allow us to get that under control in terms of reducing the transmission of coronavirus, and it should mean we have more control in all of our environments".
Helen Mary Jones told BBC Wales Covid transmission in hospitals was not "out of control but it is serious".
She said Mr Gething had been "a little bit dismissive of people's concerns" over hospital transmissions.
"That's certainly something that we are going to want to pursue with him".
"We can't prevent it entirely I suppose, but people have got to be as safe as they possibly can be in our hospitals".