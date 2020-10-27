Wales lockdown: Call for relaxation of supermarket rules
- Published
Retailers have made proposals to "resolve confusion" over sales of non-essential items during Wales' lockdown.
Stores say such items could remain on shelves and not be cordoned off, with signs instead advising customers to put off non-essential purchases.
"The final liability ought to rest with the customer," retailers say.
Welsh ministers are due to publish revised guidance later on their ban on the sale of non-essential items during the 17-day lockdown.
Supermarkets have been told to close parts of their stores that sell items such as clothes, bedding and toys during Wales' firebreak lockdown.
Under Welsh Government guidance, shops which have been allowed to remain open are not allowed to sell goods classed as "non-essential" during the 17 days, which would normally be sold by businesses that have been made to close.
This includes homeware, electrical goods, telephones, clothes, toys and games, and garden products.
The policy has been criticised in a petition signed by more than 60,000 people and some supermarket workers have said the rules are causing "uncertainty, fear and anxiety".
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Welsh Retail Consortium, Association of Convenience Stores and business lobbying group CBI Wales say retailers would "prominently display Welsh Government approved signage in front of known non-essential items and in communal areas" which would "make clear the government's regulation and the need to abide by it".
"This message will be reinforced through in-store announcements and social media messaging," the statement says.
"We recommend the individual customer is trusted to make their own decision as to whether a product is non-essential or not, taking into account the notices displayed throughout the store and their immediate needs.
"If the customer goes ahead with the purchase of the item the final liability ought to rest with the customer."
"These recommendations would mean non-essential items are not removed from shelves - or cordoned off in stores - but large notices are placed in front of the products and in communal spaces informing customers of the Welsh Government's regulations and the Welsh public are trusted to make the right decision."
On Monday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said meetings would be held with the supermarkets to make clear they could use "some discretion" to sell non-essentials to those in "genuine need".
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing he said he was "very sorry" a woman had been incorrectly told she could not buy sanitary products.
Mr Gething said shoppers and retailers should use "common sense" and there would be a "very small number" of cases where there would be a genuine need to buy a non-essential item in a supermarket.