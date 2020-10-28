Wales lockdown: Shops and gyms to reopen at end of firebreak
Shops and gyms will reopen at the end of the Wales lockdown on 9 November.
The Welsh Government's Counsel General Jeremy Miles said ministers were working on a new set of national rules when the firebreak comes to a close.
At a press conference he said churches and places of worship would also resume services, and bars and restaurants "will serve customers".
It comes as Public Health Wales is expected to confirm a further 37 coronavirus deaths in Wales.
It was not clear at the press conference whether bars and restaurants will be able to fully reopen.