Covid: Welsh first minister urges UK-wide Christmas rules
Calls for a common-set of Christmas rules for the whole UK have been backed by Wales' first minister.
Mark Drakeford said it would be "fair to people and easiest to communicate", echoing comments from the Liberal Democrats and Labour in Westminster.
But he said it would not mean that "anyone can go anywhere".
Earlier UK government environment secretary George Eustice said it was "too early" to say what Christmas rules might look like.
The Welsh government is responsible for coronavirus rules in Wales, while the UK government oversees the rules in England.
The Liberal Democrats, including Welsh party leader Jane Dodds, have called for a four-nation summit to discuss students' return, guidance on the number of people who can gather and to explore "how best to expand travel options to allow social distancing".
Meanwhile Labour's shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray said the UK and Scottish governments should "put their differences aside" and come up with "an urgent plan... to ensure a co-ordinated approach".
"So many of us have family on the other side of the border, who normally we would visit and see over Christmas," Mr Drakeford said in a WalesOnline Q&A.
"Having a common set of rules, whatever the rules turned out to be, that apply right across the United Kingdom, and certainly between England and Wales, I think will be the way that I would want to think through what we can manage over Christmas.
"That will be fair to people and easiest to communicate as well."
However he said that did not necessarily mean that "anyone can go anywhere".
Rules 'matter of negotiation'
Mr Drakeford added: "Those rules will be a matter for negotiation and discussion and advice from our chief medical officers."
The UK government said it wants people to have a Christmas "as close to normal as possible".
Mr Eustice added: "There will undoubtedly be frustrations about the restrictions but people also understand we have to control the spread of the virus."
The leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council says restrictions will need to be "considered" over Christmas if the number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise.
Speaking to Wyre Davies on BBC Radio Wales, Andrew Morgan said: "If people are dying in the community and in hospitals as they are now, then something has to considered - but let's hope we don't get to that position."